NEW DELHI Dec 30 India's fiscal deficit during April to November was 3.53 trillion rupees ($66.3 billion), or 85.6 percent of the full-year target, government data showed on Friday.

In the same period last fiscal year, fiscal deficit was 48.9 percent of the budgeted target.

Net tax receipts were 3.2 trillion rupees and total expenditure was 7.61 trillion rupees for the April-November period.

The government has budgeted a fiscal deficit of 4.6 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) for the fiscal year 2011/12 in February, but many private economists see the deficit for the year overshooting by a full percentage point on slowing growth and weak federal finances.

New Delhi has admitted meeting the fiscal gap target would be a "great challenge", but officials said they would try to keep the deficit under 5 percent of GDP by pruning expenditure.

Any slippage on the fiscal gap target could force a cash-strapped government to borrow more from the market. It has already unveiled 528 billion rupees of extra borrowing for the remainder of this year. ($1=53.3 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Abhijit Neogy; editing by Malini Menon)