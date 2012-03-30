NEW DELHI, March 30 India's fiscal deficit during April to February was 4.94 trillion rupees ($96.8 billion), or 94.6 percent of the revised full fiscal year 2011/12 target, government data showed on Friday.

During the same period in the last fiscal year, the deficit was 68.6 percent of the budgeted target.

Net tax receipts were 4.94 trillion rupees and total expenditure was 11.07 trillion rupees during the April-February period.

Earlier this month, the government revised up the fiscal deficit target for the 2011/12 fiscal year to 5.9 percent of GDP from 4.6 percent projected earlier.

