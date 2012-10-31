NEW DELHI Oct 31 India's fiscal deficit during the April-September period rose to 3.37 trillion rupees ($62.6 billion), or 65.6 percent of the full fiscal year 2012/13 target, government data showed on Wednesday.

During the same period in the previous fiscal year, the deficit was 68 percent of the budget target.

The net tax receipts during the April-September period stood at 2.94 trillion rupees and the total expenditure was about 6.94 trillion rupees.

New Delhi is aiming to keep the deficit at 5.3 percent of GDP this fiscal year, a revision to the previous target of 5.1 percent in the March 2012 budget. (Reporting by Arup Roychoudhury; Editing by Jijo Jacob)