NEW DELHI Aug 31 India's fiscal deficit
during the April-July period rose to 2.64 trillion
Indian rupees ($47.5 billion) or 51.5 percent of the full fiscal
year 2012/13, government data showed on Friday.
During the same period in the last fiscal year, the deficit
was 55.4 percent of the budget target.
Net tax receipts during April-July period stood at 1.43
trillion rupees and the total expenditure was 4.37 trillion
rupees.
In March, the government had budgeted a fiscal deficit of
5.14 trillion rupees or 5.1 percent of the gross domestic
product (GDP) for the current fiscal year.
($1 = 55.6150 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Anand Basu)