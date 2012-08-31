NEW DELHI Aug 31 India's fiscal deficit during the April-July period rose to 2.64 trillion Indian rupees ($47.5 billion) or 51.5 percent of the full fiscal year 2012/13, government data showed on Friday.

During the same period in the last fiscal year, the deficit was 55.4 percent of the budget target.

Net tax receipts during April-July period stood at 1.43 trillion rupees and the total expenditure was 4.37 trillion rupees.

In March, the government had budgeted a fiscal deficit of 5.14 trillion rupees or 5.1 percent of the gross domestic product (GDP) for the current fiscal year. ($1 = 55.6150 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Anand Basu)