Analysis: Undaunted by oil bust, financiers pour billions into U.S. shale
HOUSTON Investors who took a hit last year when dozens of U.S. shale producers filed for bankruptcy are already making big new bets on the industry's resurgence.
NEW DELHI India's fiscal deficit during the 2013/14 fiscal year that ended in March was 5.08 trillion rupees ($86.08 billion)), or equivalent to 4.5 percent of the country's gross domestic product, government data showed on Friday.
The deficit is lower than the downwardly revised estimate of 4.6 percent provided by the government in the federal budget in February and is narrower than 4.9 percent a year earlier.
Net tax receipts were 8.16 trillion rupees and total expenditure was 15.6 trillion rupees during the fiscal year, the data showed.
($1 = 59.0150 Indian Rupees)
BEIJING China's steel output rose 1.8 percent in March to a monthly record of 72 million tonnes, stoking worries of a glut that continues to grow even as Beijing tries to rein in excess capacity in the bloated sector and demand remains flat.