NEW DELHI Fiscal deficit needs to be maintained at an acceptable level, the finance minister said on Tuesday, adding that a "judicious balance" should be struck between expenditure and tax collections.

Arun Jaitley was replying to lawmakers' questions on the measures planned by the government to reduce the country's fiscal deficit.

Jaitley will present India's federal budget for the 2014/15 fiscal year on Thursday.

