An employee counts rupee notes at a cash counter inside a bank in Agartala, capital of Tripura December 31, 2010. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

NEW DELHI India's fiscal deficit was 3.98 trillion rupees ($64.4 billion) during April-August, or about 74.9 percent of the full-year target, government data showed on Tuesday.

The deficit was 74.6 percent during the comparable period in the previous fiscal year.

Net tax receipts were at 1.85 trillion rupees in the first five months of the current fiscal year that ends in March 2015.

($1 = 61.77 rupees)

(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; editing by Malini Menon)