NEW DELHI Dec 30 India's fiscal deficit
for the first eight months of the financial year
ballooned to 3.53 trillion rupees ($66.3 billion), or
nearly 86 percent of the full-year target, reinforcing
expectations the government will be forced to tap the bond
market for additional borrowing.
During the April-November period a year ago, India's fiscal
deficit was about 49 percent of the budgeted target.
The deficit in revenue receipts was 91.3 percent of the
full-year target after eight months, compared with about 51
percent last year, government data showed on Friday.
Net tax receipts were 3.2 trillion rupees while total
expenditure was 7.61 trillion rupees for April-November.
Separately, the government said India's total external debt
rose to $326.6 billion at the end of September,
from $317 billion at the end of June.
Earlier this month, the government had said the external
debt continued to remain within manageable limits.
New Delhi budgeted a fiscal deficit of 4.6 percent of gross
domestic product for fiscal year 2011/12 in February, but many
private economists see the deficit for the year overshooting by
a full percentage point on slowing growth and weak federal
finances.
New Delhi has acknowleged that meeting the fiscal gap target
would be a "great challenge", but officials said they would try
to keep the deficit under 5 percent of GDP by pruning
expenditure.
Any slippage on the fiscal gap target could force the
cash-strapped government to borrow more from the market. It has
already unveiled 528 billion rupees of extra borrowing for the
remainder of this year.
($1=53.3 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Abhijit Neogy; editing by Malini Menon and Ted
Kerr)