* Targets fiscal deficit of 3 pct of GDP by 2017
* 2012/13 deficit seen at 5.3 pct, from 5.1 pct earlier
* Finance minister offers no concrete plans
* Programs for the poor to be ring-fenced
By Rajesh Kumar Singh and Henry Foy
NEW DELHI, Oct 29 The Indian government pledged
to nearly halve its fiscal deficit by March 2017 in a bid to
avoid a credit rating downgrade and persuade the central bank to
cut interest rates to help the ailing economy, but offered few
concrete steps to meet the ambitious target.
The fiscal consolidation plan announced on Monday did not
say how New Delhi aims to rein in a ballooning subsidy bill that
has strained public finances and put the country's investment
grade credit rating in peril.
Higher spending on fuel, food and fertilizer subsidies along
with sluggish tax revenues has raised fears in some quarters
that the fiscal deficit for the year to end-March 2013 could be
as high as 6 percent of GDP.
A burgeoning deficit is undermining the Reserve Bank of
India's (RBI) efforts to control demand-driven price pressures.
The government's use of domestic savings to finance the deficit
is crowding out private investment and growth prospects.
"We do not have an option," Finance Minister P. Chidambaram
said at a news conference in New Delhi as he unveiled what he
called a new fiscal consolidation plan.
New Delhi is aiming to keep the deficit at 5.3 percent of
GDP this fiscal year, Chidambaram said on Monday in a revision
to a previous target of 5.1 percent. He said they would reduce
it further to 3 percent by the fiscal year 2016/17, from 5.8
percent at the end of the last fiscal year.
Under the plan, the government will focus on economising
existing expenditure, reducing wastage, and increasing revenue
from share sales in state-run companies, he said.
But financial markets were disappointed by the lack of
specifics.
"In our view, the measures announced will be insufficient to
contain the fiscal deficit at 5.3 percent of GDP in FY13 due to
higher subsidies and lower tax revenues," Nomura said in a
statement.
"I think part of my job is to tell the truth as I see it.
I think 5.1 percent is challenging, 5.3 percent is doable, so we
intend to work hard and achieve 5.3 percent," Chidambaram said.
A government panel said last month India was teetering on a
"fiscal precipice" and called on the government to slash its
subsidy bill in order to get the deficit under control.
But cutting the subsidies could be politically perilous for
the populist ruling Congress party ahead of state and federal
elections, and Chidambaram stressed that all programs to help
India's poor would be protected under the consolidation plan.
"It is a tall order," said A. Prasanna, economist at ICICI
Securities in Mumbai, referring to the 3 percent deficit target.
"I would emphasise that there has to be some plan to cap
subsidies."
REFORM DRIVE
Chidambaram's comments came a day ahead of the RBI's
quarterly policy review. The central bank, which is not expected
to cut rates on Tuesday, has previously called for fiscal
consolidation measures from the government.
The central bank's governor, Duvvuri Subbarao, met
Chidambaram on Friday. Chidambaram's announcement of a plan to
reduce the fiscal deficit is unlikely to influence the RBI's
policy stance, analysts said.
"The timing of these announcements (one day ahead of the RBI
policy meeting) also suggests growing political pressure on the
RBI to cut rates tomorrow," Nomura said.
Over the past six weeks, the government has increased the
price of heavily subsidised diesel, opened up the retail sector
to global supermarket chains, allowed foreign airlines to buy
stakes in local carriers and proposed raising the bar on foreign
direct investment in insurance firms.
Chidambaram, who moved into his post in August and embarked
on a reform agenda almost immediately, has predicted a return to
average GDP growth of about 8 percent over the next five years.
Analysts say federal finances and capital investment need to
improve before the economy again hits the 9 percent growth it
was clocking before the 2008 global financial crisis.
The International Monetary Fund sharply cut its economic
growth forecast for India for 2012 this month to 4.9 percent
from 6.1 percent previously. Rating agency Standard & Poor's
said this month the country faces a one-in-three chance of a
credit rating downgrade to junk over the next two years.
(Additional reporting by Arup Roychoudhury in NEW DELHI and
MUMBAI newsroom; Writing by Henry Foy; Editing by Ross Colvin
and Simon Cameron-Moore)