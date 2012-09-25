* For full poll data click on
* Fiscal deficit likely at 5.8 pct in current FY
* India may not avoid a ratings downgrade
By Subhadip Sircar and Deepti Govind
MUMBAI/BANGALORE, Sept 25 India will likely
borrow an additional 500 billion rupees ($9.34 billion) for the
year ending in March and miss its fiscal deficit target, a
Reuters poll showed, raising doubt about the fiscal discipline
of a country whose credit ratings are under threat.
India's fiscal deficit is expected to rise to 5.8 percent of
gross domestic product (GDP), higher than the government's
target of 5.1 percent of GDP given in March, according to the
poll of 24 economists taken over the past week.
Estimates for the government's additional borrowing for the
second half of the fiscal year which started in April ranged
between 150 billion to 750 billion rupees.
India is set to unveil its borrowing plans for October-March
this week, although the government may delay announcing needing
extra borrowing to avoid upsetting markets, and stick to its
current target for now, analysts said.
But eventually, the government would have to announce extra
borrowing, according to analysts tracking the trajectory of
government spending and revenues.
"The market is not expecting any hike immediately. If 500
billion rupees of extra borrowing is announced now, yields may
spike by 10-15 basis points," said the chief executive at a
primary dealership.
The federal government and the central bank will meet
sometime this week to set its borrowing programme for
October-March, in what will be keenly watched by the bond
markets and rating agencies for signs of fiscal slippage.
Although major reforms this month, including a hike in
subsidised diesel prices, have been cheered by markets,
investors remain worried about fiscal discipline.
The government had earlier set its borrowing target for
October-March at 2 trillion rupees, as part of its plans to
raise 5.7 trillion rupees for the full fiscal year.
However, four months into the year, India's deficit has
already hit 51.5 percent of the full year target, making it
likely the government will have to resort to more borrowing.
That is because the government is unlikely to cut spending,
especially as it heads to general elections in 2014, while the
economy has slowed to a three-year low, denting tax revenues.
"The lack of past expenditure reforms and slower tax revenue
generation amid weaker domestic growth will lead to another year
of a marked slippage in the fiscal deficit target, in our view,"
Standard Chartered Bank wrote in a note Monday, adding the
country's fiscal health may come under further rating scrutiny.
Already, the government's subsidy burden is running higher
than it had expected, a key factor for India given the country
helps consumers pay for a range of commodities including oil,
other fuels, and sugar.
Investors were always wary India would not meet its targets
given that the government twice increased its borrowing target
in the last fiscal year and ended up recording a fiscal deficit
of 5.76 percent versus the initially planned 4.1 percent.
Finance Minister P. Chidambaram has estimated the subsidy
bill is likely to hit 2.4 percent of GDP, up from 1.9 percent
targeted in the federal budget, and has ordered strict
monitoring of expenses while ordering spending cuts.
India's deficits, both on the fiscal and the current account
sides, were a big factor behind the rupee's fall to a record low
in June.
Only four of 17 economists polled by Reuters said they were
likely to upgrade their growth forecasts for the current fiscal
year based on this month's reforms.
Although the government is looking to reduce its subsidy
burden, attract foreign flows and sell stakes in companies,
the Reuters poll showed 11 of 17 economists expect India to lose
its investment-grade ratings.
Standard & Poor's and Fitch have both placed India's current
"BBB-minus" ratings under "negative" outlook.
($1 = 53.5100 Indian rupees)
