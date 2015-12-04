* Says not politically pragmatic to slash interest rates
radically
* Central bank wants govt to cut interest rate on retail
deposits
* Govt fears political backlash if rates cut substantially
By Rajesh Kumar Singh
NEW DELHI, Dec 4 India will have to move
cautiously on revising down interest rates on retail deposits,
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Friday, as it could hurt
vulnerable sections such as retired employees.
The finance ministry had agreed to cut interest rates
offered to millions of savers in about $137 billion federal
deposit schemes, following a larger-than-expected rate cut of 50
basis points by the central bank in September.
However, the decision has yet to be implemented.
Jaitley said cutting interest rates on small savings too
radically could hurt some sections of society.
"We as an elected government have to look at it, in addition
to the economic principle, with a tinge of political pragmatism
because lots of people are dependent on it," Jaitley said, while
speaking at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit in New Delhi.
He said the government would move in that direction
cautiously.
The Reserve Bank of India has been cutting rates this year
to support the economy, but has been frustrated by commercial
banks failing to pass the cuts onto their customers in full.
RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan, who has cut policy rates by 125
basis points so far this year, has been pressing New Delhi to
lower rates on retail deposits as it hurts bank deposits.
The government manages the scheme, known as the National
Small Savings Fund, offering an average annual return of 8.5
percent on term deposits, compared with near 7.5 percent paid by
commercial banks.
Bankers say transmission of lower rates through the system
has been partially delayed as they fear depositors could shift
funds to retail schemes if they reduced interest rates beyond a
point.
While leaving policy rates unchanged at 6.75 percent on
Tuesday, Rajan said he was focusing on the transmission of rate
cuts passed earlier this year though he remained open to ease
rates further.
"If deposit rates don't ease, the banks' ability and
appetite to cut base rates too will be limited," said Shubhada
Rao, chief economist at Mumbai-based YES Bank.
Indian savers are getting 2-3 percent in real interest rates
on their bank deposits as retail inflation has eased to near 5
percent from around 10 percent in 2013.
Analysts said the government would have to consider a cut in
interest rates on retail deposits while keeping in mind the
interest of small savers.
"The government has to cut the small savings' rate enough to
boost transmission, but not too much to hurt savers," said Sonal
Varma, an economist at Nomura. "A balancing act is required."
(Additional reporting by Neha Dasgupta in MUMBAI, Writing by
Manoj Kumar; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)