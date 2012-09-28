An employee fills a taxi with diesel as her colleague clean the windows of the car at a fuel station in Kolkata September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

NEW DELHI India should try to completely deregulate diesel prices by the start of financial year 2014/15 as part of a strategy to cut its ballooning fiscal deficit, a government panel report made public on Friday said.

The report, submitted to the government on September 3, before a hike in prices of diesel in mid-September, also recommended increasing the price of fuel by 4 rupees a litre.

It also suggested cooking gas prices should be raised by 50 rupees per 14.2 kilogram cylinder.

In mid-September, the government raised diesel prices by 5 rupees per litre, and limited the number of subsidised cooking gas cylinders for each connecton to six in a year.

The panel also said India needed to take "urgent reform" in urea pricing.

