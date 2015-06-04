NEW DELHI, June 4 India will press on with its plan to sell stakes in state firms, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Thursday, despite a steep fall in equity markets.

The government aims to raise nearly $11 billion from asset sales in the fiscal year that began in April.

However, a recent sell-off in equity markets, on worries about the health of Asia's third-largest economy as well as concerns the central bank would no longer cut interest rates this year, is threatening the asset sales programme. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)