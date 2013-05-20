NEW DELHI May 20 There is no case for
downgrading India's sovereign credit rating, Economic Affairs
Secretary Arvind Mayaram told the news channel ET Now on Monday,
after Standard & Poor's reiterated its negative outlook on the
country's credit rating.
The rating agency last week warned that India needed to
follow through on implementing a slew of pending economic
reforms, a warning that dealt a blow to a government that had
recently pitched for an upgrade.
The agency had also said that high fiscal and current
account deficits remained a drag on India's rating, saying there
was a higher than one-in-three chance of it downgrading the
country to "junk" investment status.
Mayaram said the concerns over the pace of implementing
economic reforms were "overstated", adding India's current
account deficit and economic growth are likely to improve over
the previous fiscal year.
