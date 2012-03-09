NEW DELHI, March 9 India's exports grew an annual 4.3 percent to $24.6 billion in February, while imports grew 20.6 percent to $39.8 billion, Trade Secretary Rahul Khullar said on Friday, citing provisional trade data.

The trade deficit widened to $15.2 billion during the month, he said, from $14.8 billion in January.

Total exports are seen in the range of $292 billion to $298 billion for the 2011/12 fiscal year that ends on March 31, Khullar said.

"You are within striking distance of $300 billion, but you might not actually make it." (Reporting by Matthias Williams and Arup Roychoudhury; editing by Malini Menon)