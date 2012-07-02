BRIEF-Cadila Healthcare says Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod for Mesalamine delayed-release tablets
* Says Zydus Cadila gets USFDA final approval for Mesalamine delayed-release tablets USP, 1.2 g.
NEW DELHI, July 2 India's exports fell 4.16 percent year-on-year to $25.68 billion in May, while imports fell 7.36 percent year-on-year to $41.9 billion, government data showed on Monday.
May's trade deficit was $16.3 billion, while oil imports rose 14.02 percent year-on-year to $14.99 billion, data showed.
Exports from April to May were at $50.14 billion.
Indian exports increased by more than 20 percent to $303.7 billion in the last fiscal year. But a slowdown in major export destinations hit by financial turbulence especially in Europe has slashed demand for Indian goods, officials say. (Reporting by Matthias Williams; Editing by Rajesh Kumar Singh)
Jun 7The India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Cash-Tom Offered Rate on Wednesday is 5.86 percent. The MITOR is the reference implied rupee overnight offered rate based on the cash-Tom dollar-rupee premium. The one-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps will be released at 12:30 IST. (0700 GMT) and benchmark rates (MIFOR) will be released at 17:30 IST. (1200 GMT). -------------------------------------------------------------- PERIOD