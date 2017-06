July 12 India's cumulative exports are expected to drop by less than two percent for April to June 2012, trade minister Anand Sharma said in a statement on Thursday.

The country's exports fell 4.16 percent year-on-year to $25.68 billion in May, while imports fell 7.36 percent year-on-year to $41.9 billion. (Reporting by Arup Roychoudhury; Editing by Anand Basu)