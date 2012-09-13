NEW DELHI, Sept 13 India's annual exports fell 9.7 percent to $22.3 billion in August, while imports fell about 5.1 percent to $38 billion, leaving a trade deficit of $15.7 billion, a trade ministry official told reporters on Thursday, citing provisional trade data.

After strong growth for much of last year, India's overseas sales have slumped, with officials blaming weak demand in major export destinations like United States and Europe.

Paltry exports have added to India's economic gloom, with growth close to its weakest levels in three years.

Exports have fallen from year-ago levels in five of the last six months. Exports between April and August were $120 billion, the official added. Oil imports for the month stood at $12.8 billion. (Reporting by Arup Roychoudhury; Editing by Anurag Kotoky)