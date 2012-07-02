A worker climbs a container to release the crane clamp after it was loaded onto a supply truck at Thar Dry Port in Sanand, in Gujarat October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

NEW DELHI India's exports fell 4.16 percent year-on-year to $25.68 billion in May, while imports fell 7.36 percent year-on-year to $41.9 billion, government data showed on Monday.

May's trade deficit was $16.3 billion, while oil imports rose 14.02 percent year-on-year to $14.99 billion, data showed.

Exports from April to May were at $50.14 billion.

Indian exports increased by more than 20 percent to $303.7 billion in the last fiscal year. But a slowdown in major export destinations hit by financial turbulence especially in Europe has slashed demand for Indian goods, officials say.

(Reporting by Matthias Williams; Editing by Rajesh Kumar Singh)