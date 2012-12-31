CORRECTED-BRIEF-Larsen & Toubro seeks members' nod for issue of bonus shares in 1:2 ratio (June 1)
* Says seeks members' nod for issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW DELHI Dec 31 India's total external debt stood at $365.3 billion at the end of September, up 4.5 percent from end-June, the finance ministry said in a statement on Monday.
External debt was $349.5 billion at the end of June. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh;Editing by Sunil Nair)
* Says seeks members' nod for issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/05.00 01.50/03.50 00.50/01.50 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% (Jun 1) 1000 02.00/05.00 00.50/01.50 01.50/03.50 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% ---------------------------