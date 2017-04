NEW DELHI Dec 31 India's total external debt stood at $455.9 billion at the end of September, up $13.7 billion or 3.1 percent from the end of March, the finance ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

The rise in external debt during the period was mainly due to an increase in commercial borrowings and deposits mobilised from non-resident Indians, the ministry said in a statement.

The share of India's short-term debt in the total external debt was at $86.4 billion or 18.9 percent as of end-September, the statement added. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Sunil Nair)