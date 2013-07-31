NEW DELHI, July 31 India's farm sector is set for "significantly" higher growth in the current fiscal year, Finance Minister P.Chidambaram said on Wednesday, as result of above average monsoon rains.

India recorded the highest ever food grain production in the 2010/11 crop year with 257 million tonnes, including 104 million tonnes of rice, the main grain crop of the South Asian country. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)