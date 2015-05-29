Relief map for Greek debt? Not without a fight or two
ATHENS Pretty much everyone agrees that Greece needs debt relief; what they don't agree on is what debt relief means.
NEW DELHI India's manufacturing output grew by 8.4 percent in the quarter to March, but farming retreated by 1.4 percent, government data showed on Friday.
The government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has promoted a campaign to "Make in India" and encourage labour-intensive manufacturing, but has faced opposition in rural areas where the farm economy has suffered lower prices.
(Reporting by Frank Jack Daniel; Editing by Douglas Busvine)
ATHENS Pretty much everyone agrees that Greece needs debt relief; what they don't agree on is what debt relief means.
FRANKFURT Roughly 90 percent of the extra cash injected by the European Central Bank to boost the euro zone's economy is piling up in five of the bloc's wealthiest countries, an ECB study showed on Tuesday.