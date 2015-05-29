A worker operates a slotting machine as he makes keyways on gears at a workshop in Mumbai, May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

NEW DELHI India's manufacturing output grew by 8.4 percent in the quarter to March, but farming retreated by 1.4 percent, government data showed on Friday.

The government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has promoted a campaign to "Make in India" and encourage labour-intensive manufacturing, but has faced opposition in rural areas where the farm economy has suffered lower prices.

(Reporting by Frank Jack Daniel; Editing by Douglas Busvine)