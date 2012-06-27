BRIEF-India cenbank did not get any bids at 28-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India central bank did not get any bids at 28-day variable rate reverse repo auction Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qVWQUs)
NEW DELHI, June 27 Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh discussed opening up the country's $450 billion retail sector to foreign supermarkets and fuel subsidy reforms in a meeting with finance ministry officials on Wednesday, a government source told Reuters.
No decisions were taken at the meeting, which the source described as a "stock-taking" of the Indian economy after Singh took over as caretaker finance minister on Tuesday.
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.84% 02.84% 02.84% (Jun 5) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.84% 02.84% 02.84% ---------------------------