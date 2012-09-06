NEW DELHI, Sept 6 India approved 11 foreign
direct investment proposals worth 20.68 billion Indian rupees
($371.5 million) including 8.08-billion-rupee plans of
Mauritius-based Cloverdell Investments, a government statement
said on Thursday.
The proposals were approved by Finance Minister P.
Chidambaram on the recommendations of Foreign Investment
Promotion Board.
Since taking charge of the ministry last month, Chidambaram
has directed officials to put FDI approvals on fast track as
part of a drive to revive investor confidence after growth
slowed to its slowest pace in nearly a decade.
($1 = 55.67 Indian rupees)
