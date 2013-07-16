NEW DELHI, July 16 India relaxed foreign direct
investment (FDI) rules on Tuesday in a broad swathe of
industries including telecoms, single brand retail and oil and
gas in a bid to lure capital inflows, prop up a sliding currency
and rev up growth.
In a meeting of senior cabinet ministers, Prime Minister
Manmohan Singh cleared plans to allow 100 percent FDI in
telecoms, Commerce and Industry Minister Anand Sharma told
reporters.
The move will allow companies such as Vodafone Group Plc
, Telenor ASA and Sistema to operate in
the country without requiring an Indian partner. Foreign
investors are currently allowed to hold a maximum 74 percent in
local phone carriers.
Sharma added that the government will have to approve any
FDI proposal beyond 26 percent in the defence production sector,
on condition it involves state-of-the-art technology.
India's weakest economic growth in a decade and a record
high deficit in the current account, the broadest measure of a
country's international trade, have made the rupee the
worst-performing emerging Asian currency so far this year.
It hit an all-time low of 61.21 per dollar last week and is
down nearly 10 percent against the dollar since May.
To stabilise the currency, the central bank on Monday night
raised short-term borrowing costs, restricted funds available to
banks and said it would sell 120 billion rupees ($2.03 billion)
in bonds, effectively draining cash from the market.