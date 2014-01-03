NEW DELHI Jan 3 Foreign direct investment (FDI)
inflows into India declined by 36.6 percent in October to $1.23
billion compared with $1.94 billion a year ago, a government
statement said on Friday.
Total FDI inflows in the first seven months for the current
fiscal year that ends in March were down 15 percent from a year
earlier at $12.6 billion, compared with $14.79 billion during
the year-ago period, the statement said.
With a struggling economy, that grew at its slowest pace in
a decade last fiscal year due largely to a lack of corporate
investment, India desperately needs to attract foreign
investments to regain its growth momentum.
