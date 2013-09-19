By Tony Munroe
MUMBAI, Sept 19 The U.S. Federal Reserve's
decision to press ahead with its asset-buying gives India's
battered rupee a reprieve and creates space at a policy review
on Friday for its central bank to scale back some of the
measures put in place to support the currency.
But the same release of pressure on the currency could also
send a signal that the worst of India's crisis is over, which
risks fuelling complacency among policymakers - already gearing
up for national elections by May - about the need for tough
reforms to make the economy more investor friendly.
At the Finance Ministry in New Delhi, some officials who had
stayed up late to watch the Fed decision on TV expressed relief.
Worries earlier this year that the Fed would reduce its
stimulus had triggered an exodus from emerging markets and
exposed an Indian economy saddled with hefty current account and
fiscal deficits and a government with little political will to
push through difficult economic reforms. As investors rushed for
the exit, the rupee tumbled to a record low in August for a loss
of around 20 percent this year.
The currency has since risen 11.4 percent, helped by a raft
of emergency measures put in place by Indian authorities,
including the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the central bank.
It rallied 2.6 percent on Thursday after the Fed's
unexpected move to maintain its cash injections into the world's
biggest economy at $85 billion a month.
"There is certainly the danger of a more relaxed stance from
the policymakers till the next round of tapering concerns hit
the markets. They should just see this as a 2-3 months
reprieve," said Robert Prior-Wandesforde, economist at Credit
Suisse in Singapore.
"The RBI should not use this to ease monetary conditions.
The rupee has only retraced a month's losses and is certainly
not strong or stable. My sense is RBI will not touch the key
rates but the tone will be somewhat more dovish,"
Prior-Wandesforde said.
The principal economic adviser at the Ministry of Finance,
Dipak Dasgupta, said the Fed decision "was a huge surprise" and
a "very positive decision."
He said it could add half a percentage point to India's
economic growth in the near term.
"We have the opportunity to step up growth to 6.5 percent by
March 2014," he said. June quarter growth hit 4.4 percent, the
weakest in four years.
"This gives us a chance to rethink ways to jumpstart growth
on a sustainable basis," he said.
SICKLY STATE
However, India's underlying economic imbalances remain and
the weak coalition government of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh
has shown limited ability to push through reforms that might
correct them, such as easing limits on foreign investment in
insurance and implementing a goods and service tax.
Recent reforms, such as liberalising foreign investment in
industries such as telecoms and energy, are viewed as positive
but not a substitute for major overhauls of tax and labour laws
economists say hold back India's potential.
"I am worried that this will send the wrong signal to Indian
policymakers about the need for further reform and prudent
macro-economic policy," said a foreign hedge fund manager who
follows India closely and declined to be identified.
India's economic growth has slumped from a double digit pace
seen in early 2010, inflation is rising, companies are
struggling, and bank asset quality is worsening. The current
account deficit is at a record high and the country's credit
rating is one precarious notch above junk status.
While Finance Minister P. Chidambaram has vowed to meet his
target of trimming the fiscal deficit to 4.8 percent of GDP this
fiscal year, that leaves little room for investment to spur
growth. Instead, the signature legislative achievement in the
most recent session of parliament was a costly food programme.
Meanwhile, Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke's decision not to
scale-back bond-buying triggered a jump in the prices of oil and
gold, India's two biggest imports.
That means the current account deficit could come under
renewed pressure, while higher fuel prices will add to inflation
and the subsidy bill, weighing on India's fiscal deficit.
"Policymakers may be lulled into a sense of complacency and
slow the reform momentum," Nomura economist Sonal Varma, who
expects the Indian economy to grow at just 4.2 percent this
year, wrote following the Fed's move.
NOT NOW DOESN'T MEAN NEVER
New central bank chief Raghuram Rajan presents his first
monetary policy statement on Friday.
With the benefit of the Fed meeting's outcome - Rajan
deferred his own policy review by two days - he might be more
inclined to begin scaling back some of the steps that have
supported the rupee but stifled credit.
However, a Reuters poll before the Fed decisions showed most
economists expect the RBI to leave unchanged the 10.25 percent
marginal standing facility, an overnight rate widely seen as the
central bank's main interest rate tool to support the rupee.
Some economists said it was more likely the RBI might
roll-back some of the other temporary rupee support measures,
such as a rule that banks meet 99 percent of their cash reserve
ratio requirement on a daily basis. The minimum was
increased from 70 percent previously. Relaxing the rules could
provide more cash for credit.
Some RBI-watchers said the Fed's decision would have more
influence on language than action.
"RBI's tone will be more dovish now than its pre-Fed stance.
However, because the issues around inflation and vulnerability
to an oil rally remain, I don't see the unwinding of the recent
measures coming now," said Anindya Dasgupta, managing director
for global markets at Barclays in Mumbai.
One senior finance ministry official in New Delhi said the
Fed's decision comes as a relief but noted that it will begin
tapering eventually. Hopefully, the official said, India's
economy is in better shape when that happens.
"The lesson is carry on with reforms, improve growth and
strengthen the economy," the official said.
