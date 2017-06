Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee listens to a question during a news conference in New Delhi May 27, 2009. REUTERS/B Mathur/Files

NEW DELHI Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee said on Monday India's headline inflation rate, based on the wholesale price index, is likely to fluctuate for a couple of months.

The wholesale price index, India's main gauge of inflation, edged up a faster-than-expected 6.95 percent from a year earlier in February after a spike in vegetable prices fanned food inflation. Wholesale prices had risen an annual 6.55 percent in January, the slowest in 26 months.

