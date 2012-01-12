NEW DELHI Jan 12 The overall inflation situation will be manageable if the declining trend in food inflation continues for the next 3 months, Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee said on Thursday.

India's headline inflation has stayed stubbornly above 9 percent for a year but with the annual food price index declining for two consecutive weeks in December, overall inflation is expected to ease.

A Reuters poll of 27 economists showed that headline inflation probably fell sharply to 7.50 percent year-on-year in December from 9.11 percent in the previous month, helped by easing food prices. (Reporting by Arup Roychowdhury)