* Fiscal, monetary options are limited - finmin
* Concerned about slowdown in industrial output
* Inflation is at unacceptable level
By Manoj Kumar
NEW DELHI, Dec 15 India will need to take
new policy initiatives to revive slowing growth and control
inflation as fiscal and monetary options are increasingly
limited, the finance minister said.
Economic gloom in India deepened on Thursday with the rupee
hitting another record low, adding to price pressures a day
after government data showed inflation in November stayed above
9 percent for the 12th consecutive month.
"Options for fiscal steps as well as monetary measures are
increasingly limited," Pranab Mukherjee told an industry event.
"However, there is potential for policymaking in other areas."
Sharp increases in interest rates were hurting growth and
India needed practical solutions to address its economic
slowdown, such as building political consensus to open up
sectors to foreign investment, he said.
Earlier this month New Delhi was forced to suspend plans to
open its $450 billion supermarket sector to foreign firms such
as Wal-Mart Stores Inc, backtracking from one of the
government's boldest reforms in years in the face of a huge
political backlash.
After raising interest rates by 375 basis points over 13
moves since early 2010, the central bank is expected to pause at
its scheduled policy review on Friday after industrial output in
October slumped for the first time in more than two years.
"Slowdown in industrial growth is of particular concern and
its impact on employment," Mukherjee said. "There are also
immediate concerns relating to fiscal deficit and the current
account deficit."
The rupee slumped to a record low of 54.30 to the
dollar on Thursday, as investors grew increasingly bearish about
the outlook for both the domestic and global economies, raising
the prospect of further capital outflows from emerging markets.
The sliding currency, which has tumbled nearly a fifth from
its July high, has added to the headaches of an already
beleaguered government and has complicated monetary policymaking
for the central bank.
Headline inflation, which stood at 9.11 percent in November,
is "unacceptable", the finance minister said. The central bank
has projected inflation to ease to 7 percent by the end of
March.
(Writing by Abhijit Neogy; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)