BRIEF-Network Ltd issued 49.1 mln shares in terms of scheme of reduction of share capital
* Issued 49.1 million shares in terms of scheme of reduction of share capital of co reducing paid up value of each equity share of co to INR 2
NEW DELHI Dec 7 India's slowing growth, high inflation and fiscal deficit are three major causes of concern for the government, Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee told lawmakers on Wednesday.
India's gross domestic product growth fell to 6.9 percent in the second quarter of the financial year that ended in September, at its weakest pace in more than two years.
India's wholesale price index stood at 9.73 percent in October, remaining above 9 percent for nearly one year despite 13 rate increases by the central bank since March 2010. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; editing by Malini Menon)
* Repco home finance ltd-approved allotment of 2720 secured, redeemable, non-convertible, non-cumulative debentures (SRNCD) aggregating to INR 2.72 billion