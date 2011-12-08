NEW DELHI Dec 8 India's exports and
foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows have been hurt by the
global slowdown, the finance minister told lawmakers on
Thursday.
Pranab Mukherjee also said the country cannot afford to have
near double-digit inflation. He, however, said recent readings
of food inflation was encouraging, citing the latest weekly food
inflation rate, which fell for a fifth straight week.
Food inflation sharply eased to 6.60 percent in the year to
Nov. 26, to its lowest in nearly three-and-a-half years,
government data on Thursday showed, from an annual 8.00 percent
in the previous week.
India's October exports growth slowed to 10.8
percent to $19.9 billion, from high double-digit growth in the
early months of the current fiscal year that ends in March 2012.
Mukherjee also said the general economic situation was not
encouraging and the country cannot remain isolated from the euro
zone sovereign debt crisis.
(Reporting by Manoj Kumar; editing by Malini Menon)