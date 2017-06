NEW DELHI Dec 9 A weak Indian rupee would inflate the cost of oil imports and could pose an upside risk to the country's budgeted fiscal deficit target of 4.6 percent of gross domestic product, Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee told parliament on Friday.

Mukherjee also said the weakness in the Indian currency would increase the cost of servicing foreign debt and put pressure on the government's budget.

