NEW DELHI, March 30 Holders of participatory
notes, or P-notes, will have no tax liability and a
clarification on these notes will be issued in due course,
India's finance minister Pranab Mukherjee said on Friday.
"The Indian tax authorities would examine the tax liability
of the said financial institutional investors (FIIs). However,
the tax authorities would not go beyond the FIIs to check any
further detail about the participatory notes holders," Mukherjee
told reporters.
"Accordingly, the question of liability for tax in India of
participatory note holders would not arise."
P-notes are issued by foreign portfolio investors registered
with the Indian market regulator, or by their sub-accounts, to
investors overseas and they offer the buyer anonymity.
A lack of clarity on taxation of P-notes has contributed to
the recent volatility in the domestic share market.
