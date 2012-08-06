BRIEF-Unichem Labs gets EIR from U.S. FDA for Ghaziabad facility
* Co's formulations manufacturing facility at Ghaziabad has received an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from U.S. FDA
NEW DELHI Aug 6 India's new Finance Minister Palaniappan Chidambaram said on Monday he intends to shortly unveil a path of fiscal consolidation, assisted by a panel.
Chidambaram also said clarity and stability in tax laws would provide confidence to investors.
In March, the government had budgeted a fiscal deficit of $5.14 trillion rupees or 5.1 percent of the gross domestic product (GDP) for the current fiscal year.
India's fiscal deficit during the April-June period rose to 1.9 trillion rupees ($34.08 billion), or 37.1 percent of the full fiscal year 2012/13, government data showed in July.
($1 = 55.75 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh and Manoj Kumar; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
* Co's formulations manufacturing facility at Ghaziabad has received an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from U.S. FDA
Jun 7 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of June 6, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ekk I