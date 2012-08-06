NEW DELHI Aug 6 India's new Finance Minister Palaniappan Chidambaram said on Monday he intends to shortly unveil a path of fiscal consolidation, assisted by a panel.

Chidambaram also said clarity and stability in tax laws would provide confidence to investors.

In March, the government had budgeted a fiscal deficit of $5.14 trillion rupees or 5.1 percent of the gross domestic product (GDP) for the current fiscal year.

India's fiscal deficit during the April-June period rose to 1.9 trillion rupees ($34.08 billion), or 37.1 percent of the full fiscal year 2012/13, government data showed in July.

