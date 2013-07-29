NEW DELHI, July 29 The Indian government is considering all options including a sovereign bond sale and selling debt to non-resident Indians to attract dollar inflows, Finance Minister P. Chidambaram said on Monday.

"All options are on the table," he said, while answering a question on a sovereign bond sale.

Indian policy makers have been under pressure to act to revive a struggling currency and fund a record current account deficit. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Sunil Nair)