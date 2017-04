NEW DELHI Aug 14 The mandate of the central bank must include promoting growth and employment, not only price stability, India's finance minister P. Chidambaram told lawmakers on Wednesday.

"We must have a monetary policy that's prime objective is price stability but must be seen part of a larger mandate of growth and employment," he said, while replying to a debate on inflation in the upper house of parliament. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh and Manoj Kumar)