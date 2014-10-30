NEW DELHI Oct 30 India's economy is expected to do better in the second half of the fiscal year to March 2015, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Thursday, adding that he expected to hit his revenue target.

Asia's third-largest economy is battling the longest spell of sub-par growth since 1980s.

However, the after-glow of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's election victory nearly six months ago helped the economy grow 5.7 percent in the first quarter of the current fiscal year, its fastest pace in two-and-a-half years. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Douglas Busvine)