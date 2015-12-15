NEW DELHI Dec 15 The Indian government hopes to stick to the budgeted fiscal deficit target for the fiscal year ending in March 2016 without cutting expenditure or deferring tax refunds, the finance minister told lawmakers in parliament on Tuesday.

Arun Jaitley has pledged to narrow the deficit to 3.9 percent of GDP in this fiscal year from 4.0 percent in 2014/15. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Malini Menon)