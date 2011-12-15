An employee works inside a steel rerolling mill at Chitra industrial area, on the outskirts of Bhavnagar town, in Gujarat May 28, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

NEW DELHI A slowdown in India's industrial output is of particular concern to the government, the finance minister said on Thursday.

Pranab Mukherjee also said he was concerned about the fiscal deficit and the widening current account deficit that have heightened worries about the health of Asia's third largest economy.

Industrial output contracted more than 5 percent in October, pulled down by a sharp drop in the production of capital goods and piling pressure on the RBI to hold rates at Friday's policy review.

With growth in the June to September quarter slipping below 7 percent and revenues under strain, the fiscal deficit target of 4.6 percent for the current fiscal year is under pressure and policymakers including the finance minister have admitted that meeting the deficit target will be difficult.

(Reporting by Manoj Kumar)