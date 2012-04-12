Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee speaks at the BRICs finance ministers' news conference during the annual International Monetary Fund (IMF)-World Bank meetings in Washington September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/Files

NEW DELHI The decline in India's industrial output growth in February and the sharp downward revision in January would have a bearing on the monetary policy review next week, Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee said on Thursday.

Mukherjee said the finance ministry and the Reserve Bank of India would work together to take steps to revive investment climate in the economy.

India's industrial production grew at a slower-than-expected pace of 4.1 percent in February, weighed down by a contraction in consumer durables and consumer goods, while January's growth was sharply revised downward to 1.14 percent from 6.8 percent.

Mukherjee's comments add weight to growing clamour for a rate cut when the RBI meets on April 17.

