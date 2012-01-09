* Rupee depreciating mainly on global factors - minister
* Says headline inflation seen between 6-7 pct by March
* Says RBI expected to balance inflation and growth concerns
* Says committed to prudent fiscal management
NEW DELHI, Jan 7 The Indian rupee will
remain under pressure until the euro zone debt problem is
resolved, Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee said on Saturday.
The partially convertible rupee was the worst
performer among Asian currencies last year, losing close to 16
percent against the U.S. dollar as foreign investors pulled out
of Asia's third-largest economy on worries over its large fiscal
deficit, stubbornly high inflation and slowing growth.
"Rupee depreciation is largely driven by global factors and
the pressure would continue until there is a durable solution to
the sovereign debt problem in Europe," Mukherjee said in a
speech at a business awards function.
The currency closed stronger on Friday, ending the week with
a 0.7 percent gain as foreign investors bought local debt, but
analysts say the local unit will remain under pressure in the
near term. It ended on Friday at 52.7150/7250 to the dollar, 0.5
percent stronger than Thursday's close of 52.98/99.
A weak rupee is expected to keep overall inflation high by
pushing up the cost of imported items, offsetting a moderation
in food prices.
India's headline inflation has been steadfast above 9
percent for a year. But Mukherjee said that figure was likely to
come down to 6-7 percent by March.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has raised interest rates
13 times since March 2010 by a total of 375 basis points to rein
in price pressures.
"... there are some clear signs of inflation moderating in
the coming months," Mukherjee said.
"Going forward, I am sure that RBI will take into account
the important concern of balancing the targets of controlling
inflation and keeping up growth and employment generation."
FISCAL CONCERNS
The Indian economy has been slowing amid mounting global
uncertainties and high interest rates and policy paralysis at
home. The pace of economic expansion slowed down to 6.9 percent
in the quarter through September, its weakest pace in over 2
years.
Annual economic growth in fiscal 2011/12 that ends on March
31 is expected to be around 7.5 percent, far lower than the 9
percent forecast made in last year's budget.
With a slowing economy hitting tax revenues and a programme
to sell shares in state-run firms getting derailed due to
depressed market conditions, New Delhi has been forced to
increase its market borrowing for the current fiscal year by 22
percent from the budgeted target.
This in turn has called into question the government's
ability to restrict the fiscal deficit for 2011/12 at the
budgeted target of 4.6 percent of gross domestic product.
Several government officials, including Mukherjee, have conceded
there will be a slippage on that target, but not by a wide
margin.
"Performance during the first half on the fiscal front poses
some risks in both receipts as well as expenditure estimates,"
he said.
"In the medium to long term we are committed to prudent
management of our fiscal situation ... "
Most analysts expect India's 2011/12 federal fiscal gap to
be an almost 1 percentage point higher than the original target.