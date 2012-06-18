NEW DELHI, June 18 India's Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee said on Monday Fitch has not taken note of recent structural reforms in the economy including the strengthening of public finances, after the rating agency cut its outlook on Asia's third largest economy.

"The concerns expressed by Fitch on the economic growth potential, inflationary pressures, and weak public finances are based on earlier data. Government has already taken note of such concerns," Mukherjee said in a statement.

Earlier, Fitch Ratings cut its credit outlook for India to negative from stable, nearly two months after rival Standard & Poor's made a similar call, citing risks that India's growth outlook could deteriorate if policymaking and governance don't improve. (Reporting By Rajesh Kumar Singh)