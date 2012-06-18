NEW DELHI, June 18 India's Finance Minister
Pranab Mukherjee said on Monday Fitch has not taken note of
recent structural reforms in the economy including the
strengthening of public finances, after the rating agency cut
its outlook on Asia's third largest economy.
"The concerns expressed by Fitch on the economic growth
potential, inflationary pressures, and weak public finances are
based on earlier data. Government has already taken note of such
concerns," Mukherjee said in a statement.
Earlier, Fitch Ratings cut its credit outlook for India to
negative from stable, nearly two months after rival Standard &
Poor's made a similar call, citing risks that India's growth
outlook could deteriorate if policymaking and governance don't
improve.
