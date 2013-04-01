TOKYO, April 1 India's economy is capable of absorbing $50 billion in foreign direct investment per year, the nation's Finance Minister P. Chidambaram said on Monday.

Addressing a news conference during a visit to Tokyo promoting India as investment destination, Chidambaram also reiterated that growth in Asia's third-largest economy was expected to accelerate in the current fiscal year to March 2014.

India's government is struggling to boost the economy, which has posted its weakest growth in a decade. Removing investment barriers, many of which date back to before India started opening up its economy in the early 1990s, has been key to the government's push to restoring investor confidence. (Reporting by Antoni Slodkowski; Writing by Tomasz Janowski; Editing by Michael Urquhart)