TOKYO, April 1 India's economy is capable of
absorbing $50 billion in foreign direct investment per year, the
nation's Finance Minister P. Chidambaram said on Monday, adding
that the government is committed to reforms to tackle a large
current account deficit.
Addressing a news conference during a visit to Tokyo
promoting India as investment destination, Chidambaram also
reiterated that growth in Asia's third-largest economy was
expected to accelerate in the current fiscal year to March 2014.
"FDI flows into India are quite positive... think we can
absorb, easily absorb $50 billion of FDI every year into India,"
said Chidambaram who is regarded as a market-friendly reformer.
India's financial account, which includes foreign direct
investment, portfolio investment and overseas borrowing by
Indian companies, showed a surplus of $31.1 billion in the
December quarter for the fiscal year ended March 31.
The government is struggling to boost the economy, which has
posted its weakest growth in a decade. Removing investment
barriers, many of which date back to before India started
opening up its economy in the early 1990s, has been key to the
government's push to restoring investor confidence.
"A new trade policy will be announced in about three or four
days and that will show that we are committed to reform," said
the Harvard-educated former lawyer.
Chidambaram repeated his recent pledge that the government
would simplify "outdated" foreign investment caps in a bid to
attract more investors and tackle its large current account
deficit, but stopped short of specifying which sectors he wants
to reform.
The current account deficit widened to a record high 6.7
percent of GDP in the December quarter, driven by heavy oil and
gold imports and muted exports, in a worse-than-expected
performance that will keep the rupee currency under pressure.
The government has previously said it plans to open up the
pensions sector to foreign investors, and raise the investment
limit in the insurance sector to 49 percent from 26 percent.
"The current account deficit is indeed large and a matter of
concern," said Chidambaram. "For 2012-13 (it) has been fully
financed by foreign exchange inflows, without touching our
foreign exchange reserves. In fact we may have even added to our
foreign exchange reserves," he said.
Chidambaram also said that the Indian economy was expected
to grow 6.1-6.7 percent in the current fiscal year, an
improvement on the estimated 5.0-5.5 percent growth recorded
last fiscal year, a figure the minister said he was not
satisfied with.
