NEW DELHI Feb 21 India's economic slowdown is likely to be temporary, Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee said on Tuesday.

The Indian economy has lost momentum as euro zone debt woes, coupled with high interest rates and policy paralysis at home have hit capital investments.

The government early this month cut its economic growth forecast for the current fiscal year that ends in March to 6.9 percent, the slowest pace in three years. (Reporting by Arup Roychoudhury; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)