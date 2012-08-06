* New finance minister makes first comments on policy
* Meets with central bank governor
* Seeks to ease investors' concerns about economy
* Markets cautiously positive in response
* But market players say they want action to follow
By Rajesh Kumar Singh and Manoj Kumar
NEW DELHI, Aug 6 India's new finance minister
sought on Monday to allay investor worries about an economy
growing at its weakest pace in almost a decade by pledging to
address their concerns over taxes, public finances and interest
rates.
In his first comments since becoming finance minister on
July 31, Palaniappan Chidambaram said it was important to
restore investor confidence and in a message that appeared
partly aimed at the central bank acknowledged the need to bring
government finances under control.
Domestic financial markets offered cautious support -- bond
yields fell 5 basis points after his remarks on interest rates
-- but tired of repeated promises from New Delhi, market players
said they wanted action to follow the minister's words.
"Everybody has sounded off. Now is show-me time," said
Surojit Bhalla, chairman of Oxus Investments, a Delhi-based
consultancy.
Growth in Asia's third-largest economy has faltered to a
nine-year low of just 5.3 percent with corporate investors
deterred by high interest rates, strained government finances,
and unpredictable policymaking that has stalled economic reforms
seen by many as critical to fuel future economic expansion.
"Since investment is an act of faith, we must remove any
apprehension or distrust in the minds of investors," Chidambaram
told reporters as he begins his third term as finance minister.
Capital investment dropped to 32 percent of GDP in the
fiscal year that ended in March 2012. Chidambaram said he wants
a return to the 38 percent level clocked in the year that ended
in March 2008 when he was finance minister the last time around.
Chidambaram's return to the finance ministry last week was
cheered by financial markets because of his deft handling of the
economy during the global financial crisis in 2008. During his
four-year tenure from 2004, India's economic growth averaged
around 9 percent, cementing its place in the top ranks of
emerging economies such as China.
Now though the fiscal conservative faces a tough task to
rein in the federal fiscal deficit. Tax revenues are under
pressure from the economic slowdown, spending on subsidies is on
the rise and the government has struggled for support from
within the ruling coalition to raise diesel prices or carry out
some economic reforms.
"Yields fell on (the) Finance Minister's statement that
interest rates are high but unless words start translating into
actions, things will go back to square one," said Debendra Dash,
a fixed income dealer with Development Credit Bank in Mumbai.
The government aims to narrow its fiscal gap to 5.1 percent
of GDP in the current fiscal year from 5.76 percent last year, a
target seen by many analysts as optimistic.
Indeed, a summer drought is making it politically harder for
the government to raise fuel prices to reduce its subsidy
spending as farmers will need to run generators to irrigate
their fields.
"Everybody has said this. Now, the question is: when
Chidambaram raises diesel prices. That is the beginning and end
of it," said Bhalla of Oxus Investments.
Chidambaram said the government had set up a panel to map
out a plan to rein in the fiscal shortfall. The deficit for the
first quarter of the current fiscal year that began in April has
already reached 37.1 percent of the full-year target.
INTEREST RATES, TAX RULES
Besides fast-tracking investment proposals, Chidambaram
promised to look into corporate complaints about interest rates
that are among the highest in large economies.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) left interest rates steady
last week at 8.00 percent for the second straight review, in
contrast to many central banks around the world, which are
easing credit conditions to counter the global slowdown and the
impact of the euro zone debt crisis.
The central bank has made a point of calling on the
government to do its bit to revive the fortunes of the economy
as it held rates steady.
"We are conscious that current interest rates are high,"
said Chidambaram, who met RBI Governor Duvvuri Subbarao earlier
in the day. "High interest rates inhibit the investor and are a
burden on every class of borrowers," he said.
"Sometimes it is necessary to take carefully calibrated
risks in order to stimulate investment and to ease the burden on
consumers. We will take appropriate steps in this regard,"
Chidambaram said.
The minister also promised to provide a stable, clear and
fair tax regime and said he had asked for a review of tax rules
with retrospective provisions and would take corrective measures
wherever necessary.
His predecessor, Pranab Mukherjee, who left his post to
become India's president, amended tax rules earlier this year
with retrospective effect and proposed to implement rules to
target firms and investors routing investments through tax
havens.
A proposed retrospective tax measure had widely been seen as
targeted at British mobile phone giant Vodafone after
the government lost a legal battle to claim about $2 billion in
tax from the company related to its acquisition of Indian mobile
phone assets in 2007.
"Uppermost in my mind is the duty to regain the confidence
of all stakeholders. Obviously, where necessary, our policies
have to be modified or fine-tuned in order to meet the
expectations of different stakeholders," he said.