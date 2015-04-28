NEW DELHI, April 28 India will not take away the
Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) power to regulate trade in
government bonds even as it prepares to remove the central
bank's responsibility for managing public debt, the junior
finance minister told Reuters in an interview.
Jayant Sinha's comments signal a compromise over the biggest
regulatory overhaul in a generation, which had become a source
of friction between the RBI and the finance ministry.
The shake-up, proposed by Finance minister Arun Jaitley in
February, foresees an independent agency to issue and manage
public debt, resolving a conflict of interest the RBI now faces
with its formal mandate to control inflation and separately
having to manage the government's fundraising.
As part of the plan, the central bank was also to cede its
power to regulate trading in government bonds to the Securities
and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), the stock market regulator.
Although the changes were moved in parliament after
consulting the central bank governor, Raghuram Rajan, the RBI
has opposed them, saying they would cripple its ability to
function and interfere with monetary policy.
A group of RBI officials wrote to lawmakers and state chief
ministers expressing concerns over the changes ahead of a vote
in parliament next week, local media reported last week.
"There were some concerns about certain clauses in the
finance bill regarding the regulatory functions," Sinha said.
"Those have been resolved with the RBI ... regulation will
remain as it is."
But the Harvard-educated former fund manager ruled out any
change in the plan to set up an independent public debt
management agency.
"There is a broad consensus that the public debt management
agency should be established and that this public debt
management agency should be independent of the RBI as well as
the government of India," Sinha said.
The compromise would require Jaitley to amend his budget
proposals to ensure the central bank's regulatory powers remain
intact.
Sinha also played down reports of differences between the
government and the RBI over the creation of a new monetary
policy committee, saying they were still in talks on its makeup.
Central bank sources have said the two sides are at odds
over the size of the committee, its composition and whether the
central bank chief would have veto power.
"We have a very harmonious and good relationship with the
RBI," Sinha said. "It is important for India for it to continue
to be independent and continue to do the exemplary work that it
has been doing."
(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)