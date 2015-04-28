Bangladesh floods cut potential 700,000 T from rice harvest
DHAKA, May 6 Flash floods have washed away crops in northeastern Bangladesh that would have yielded nearly 700,000 tonnes of rice, according to estimates from the agriculture ministry.
NEW DELHI, April 28 India will be able to manage potential inflationary pressures if forecasts of sub-par monsoon rains this summer are borne out, junior finance minister Jayant Sinha told Reuters in an interview.
The country's weather department last week predicted the June-September monsoon season would be below average due to the impact of El Nino weather pattern, raising concerns for summer-sown crops that could drive up food prices and fan inflation.
"Just like we have done in the past, we are very confident that this year as well we will be able to manage potentially inflationary pressures," Sinha said in an interview. (Reporting by Douglas Busvine and Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Malini Menon)
DHAKA, May 6 Flash floods have washed away crops in northeastern Bangladesh that would have yielded nearly 700,000 tonnes of rice, according to estimates from the agriculture ministry.
May 6 The Indian government plans to raise 6.05 trillion rupees through market borrowings in the fiscal year 2017/18 which starts April 1, the central bank said. The budgeted gross government borrowing for 2017/18 stands at 6.05 trillion rupees which includes government bonds and inflation indexed bonds. So far in the financial year the gross market borrowing stands at 900 billion rupees which includes 780.000 billion rupees borrowed through 20 Government Bond issues and 12