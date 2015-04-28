NEW DELHI, April 28 India will be able to manage potential inflationary pressures if forecasts of sub-par monsoon rains this summer are borne out, junior finance minister Jayant Sinha told Reuters in an interview.

The country's weather department last week predicted the June-September monsoon season would be below average due to the impact of El Nino weather pattern, raising concerns for summer-sown crops that could drive up food prices and fan inflation.

"Just like we have done in the past, we are very confident that this year as well we will be able to manage potentially inflationary pressures," Sinha said in an interview. (Reporting by Douglas Busvine and Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Malini Menon)